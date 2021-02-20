TODAY'S WEATHER
Missing 2-year-old boy found dead in dumpster in Wyoming

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Associated Press

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Friday was found dead several hours later in a dumpster.

Athian Rivera was found not far from where he went missing earlier Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Saturday.

The child was last seen around noon Friday and police and firefighters conducted an extensive search and used a reverse 911 call to notify residents within a half-mile to be on the lookout for him.

Police said they are investigating. They did not take questions at a brief news conference late Friday.

