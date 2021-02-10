Police investigating “chaotic” restaurant brawl, ask for help from witnesses

The following is a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

On Feb. 7, at 10:56 p.m., officers of the Jackson Police Department along with Deputies of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office as well as Jackson Fire/EMS personnel responded to the Hole Bowl restaurant to investigate a fight in progress.

The investigation revealed that a significant bar fight led to a few of the participants receiving major injuries. As on-scene officers investigated the incident, they were left with conflicting versions of events from the participants. The scene was chaotic, and one person was arrested on­ the scene by the police department for criminal provocation due to his un-ending pursuit of other combatants.

Detectives of the Jackson Police took up the case on Monday morning and began conducting interviews and collecting evidence. Detectives have discovered that there is no video evidence from inside or outside of the establishment.

Detectives have discovered that multiple punches were thrown but are currently concentrating on two individuals involved in the melee. One individual allegedly struck another male in the back of the head with either a beer bottle or glass mug. The male who was struck suffered a serious laceration as a result.

The Police Department is reaching out to anyone who was at the Hole Bowl before, during, or after the fight. The fight was called in to dispatch at 10:56 p.m. and officers started arriving at 10:57 p.m. Detectives are also seeking any cell phone or other video, audio, or photographs anyone took during the fight.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Jackson Police Detectives at (307) 733-1430. Callers may remain anonymous if they wish.