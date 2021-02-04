Robert Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter’s son, answers 7 Questions from the Australia Zoo!

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I am so excited to talk with Robert Irwin. He’s the son of Steve Irwin – the Crocodile Hunter. The Irwin family runs the Australia Zoo and Robert currently stars on the Animal Planet series ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ with his mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi. Sadly Robert’s dad died in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Robert was so fun to talk with and I asked him the following questions:

What’s your favorite animal in the zoo and why?

Are you excited to become an uncle and how are you going to spoil your little niece?

Have you ever been bit by a crocodile or another animal? Was it scary?

Have you ever been to Idaho Falls?

What’s your favorite American food that you don’t have in Australia? And what’s your favorite Australian food that we don’t have in America?

What is it like running a zoo with your family?

What characteristics do you admire in your mom and sister, Bindi?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What is your favorite ice cream?

What’s your favorite thing to do at the zoo?

What do you like to do with your family when you’re not running the zoo?

What can we do to help with animal conservation?

If you could talk to your dad right now, what would you ask or tell him?

