Several cars crash on I-15 near Malad

MALAD — Idaho State Police say several drivers have slid off Interstate 15 near the Malad Summit.

The crashes happened Friday afternoon and involved multiple vehicles near milepost 24. ISP and other first responders were called to the scene.

Video from the scene shows several damaged cars sitting in the median of the interstate.

Troopers report wind blowing snow and slick roads. ISP encourages all drivers to slow down or avoid the area if possible.

