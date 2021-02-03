LIVE: Idaho National Guard holds news conference after helicopter crash kills three

UPDATE

BOISE — The Idaho National Guard is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. after a helicopter crash killed three soldiers Tuesday evening.

ORIGIONAL STORY

BOISE — Three Idaho National Guard members were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday evening near Boise.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. south of Lucky Peak. All three on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter were pilots on a routine training flight, the Idaho National Guard said in a Facebook post. The soldiers’ names were not released as of Wednesday morning.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The Black Hawk last had contact at 7:45 p.m. and the aircraft’s Emergency Transmitter Locator device went active shortly after 8 p.m. The Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer Col. Christopher Burt said in the news release that a team immediately searched for the crew and the downed helicopter.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, crews located the helicopter and the bodies of the pilots on board.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Guard said an investigation will be conducted.

