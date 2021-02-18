Traffic backed up on I-15 southbound

IDAHO FALLS – Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 is backed up for miles between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.

Drivers in the area tell EastIdahoNews.com that police cars and fire trucks are at the scene. It appears a car was on fire.

The cause of the wreck is unknown, but Idaho Transportation Department says the road in the area is snowy and slick.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.