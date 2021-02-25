Woman dead, man hospitalized after crash near Monteview

MONTEVIEW — A woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Monteview.

The Idaho State Police say the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of 2600 North and 800 East. According to a news release, a car and two semi-trucks were involved in a crash that killed 21-year-old Leora Johnson of Monteview.

Police reports show Johnson was stopped at a stop sign on 2600 North Eastbound in her 2000 Chevrolet Impala, according to ISP. Justin Pierce, 31, of Filer, was southbound on 800 N in a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling three trailers. Michael Kuyper, 38, of Buhl, was stopped northbound on 800 N in a 2007 Kenworth pulling two trailers, waiting to turn left onto 2600 N.

Johnson entered the intersection and was struck by Pierce. Johnson’s car and Pierce’s semi then collided with the front of Kuyper’s truck.

ISP says Johnson was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

Both truck drivers were wearing seatbelts.

An ambulance took Pierce to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

The intersection remains blocked as of 1:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as they become available.