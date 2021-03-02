2 rescued by search crews in Island Park

ISLAND PARK — Fremont County Search and Rescue saved an injured man and a stuck snowmobiler in two separate incidents Sunday.

Crews were called to the Black Canyon Trail in Island Park around 12:40 p.m. to help an 18-year-old Ammon man who hurt his leg. A base camp was set up at North Big Springs Loop Road and searchers split into two teams. The man was found approximately two miles off the main trail. He was loaded onto an Island Park EMS Med Sled and transported to a warming hut. He was then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

As searchers were finishing up their operation, they received a call around 8 p.m. that a 50-year-old snowmobiler from Pocatello had become separated from her group and was stuck. Two search teams went out and one found two snowmobilers from the woman’s group. The other search team found the missing lady with the stuck snow machine. They were able to free the snowmobile and led the woman back to the cabin she had rented where she was reunited with her party.

Fremont County Search and Rescue reminds anyone traveling in backcountry areas to: