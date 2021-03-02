2 rescued by search crews in Island Park
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
ISLAND PARK — Fremont County Search and Rescue saved an injured man and a stuck snowmobiler in two separate incidents Sunday.
Crews were called to the Black Canyon Trail in Island Park around 12:40 p.m. to help an 18-year-old Ammon man who hurt his leg. A base camp was set up at North Big Springs Loop Road and searchers split into two teams. The man was found approximately two miles off the main trail. He was loaded onto an Island Park EMS Med Sled and transported to a warming hut. He was then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
As searchers were finishing up their operation, they received a call around 8 p.m. that a 50-year-old snowmobiler from Pocatello had become separated from her group and was stuck. Two search teams went out and one found two snowmobilers from the woman’s group. The other search team found the missing lady with the stuck snow machine. They were able to free the snowmobile and led the woman back to the cabin she had rented where she was reunited with her party.
Fremont County Search and Rescue reminds anyone traveling in backcountry areas to:
- Remember the time of year, exercising all backcountry cautions.
- Take necessary equipment and survival gear when venturing into the backcountry. If you have a GPS and cell phone be sure to take them with you, but do not rely on them entirely for a safe rescue if you find yourself in trouble or stranded. Avalanche transceivers and equipment, knowing what the avalanche conditions are, and knowing skills to save lives are a must for everyone entering backcountry riding or traveling.
- Plan ahead. Make sure you know the area you are heading into before heading into it.
- If you find yourself in trouble, stop, take a look around you, and do not go any farther. The farther you go the more complicated and dangerous it is to get yourself to safety, also making rescue efforts more difficult and dangerous. Make mental notes in relation to any physical features or landmarks that would assist in your rescue.
- Make a plan, stick to your plan, narrow the riding area, and most of all let someone know WHERE you are planning to go and WHEN you are to return!