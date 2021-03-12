A special Feel Good Friday for this deserving grandmother who loves to help others

This week we are surprising a wonderful grandmother named Suzanne. A few weeks ago we received an email about her. Part of it read:

Suzanne is such a great example to so many. She lost her husband to cancer early in the year of 2008. That same year she helped raise some grandchildren and supported a daughter during a hard time while maintaining a strong and happy attitude.

She later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Missouri (one she wanted to do with her beloved husband). She has since moved into an apartment where she continues to provide service for elderly women by taking them to doctor appointments (even during snowy and icy conditions), taking them to church (before COVID-19 hit) and she continues to help her grandchildren learn what a great person looks like.

When her grandchildren come over, she loves to either take them out or order in their favorite meals to show how special they are to her. Suzanne deserves to be recognized. She loves doing crafts, sewing, making quilts, puzzles and chocolate.

We felt that Suzanne would be the perfect person to surprise for Feel Good Friday! We stopped by her apartment with some treats and gift cards from Ashley Home Furniture. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!