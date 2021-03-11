Keaton Ashton, the ‘Kids Baking’ champ, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m interviewing Keaton Ashton – the 12-year-old Sugar City boy recently crowned the winner of ‘Kids Baking Championship.’ Keaton was awarded $25,000 after competing against 11 other contestants from across the country. Every week Keaton whipped up yummy recipes on the Food Network and stunned the judges with his culinary skills.

Here are the questions I asked Keaton:

What did it feel like to win ‘Kids Baking Championship’?

When did you discover your passion for cooking?

Who taught you how to cook?

What do you like to do when you aren’t in the kitchen?

What is your advice to kids who want to learn how to cook?

Was it scary competing against other kids trying to win?

Do you remember the first thing you ever made on your own?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What is your favorite food?

If you were to become a chef and you started your own restaurant, what would it be called and what kind of food would you serve?

What has been the most challenging recipe you’ve made?

Did you get to bring the puppy from the show home?

You can follow Keaton on Instagram here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.