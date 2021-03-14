Getting to Know Angie Mago with B&T Hospitality Management

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Angie Mago. Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing at B&T Hospitality Management

2. What do you do in your position? I get to do a lot of fun things with my position (it is something different every day) but the best thing is being able to build lasting business relationships (friendships).

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Ogden, Utah on April 26.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? 30+ years (I left and came back). I currently live in Rigby.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. I worked two jobs after high school worked in West Yellowstone, Montana as a sandwich artist and at a motel. But then a few months later met my husband and the rest of the story changed…

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Hmm… In business, you can’t expect it to be perfect all the time. So, I love the quote, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” This is something I tried to remember when things aren’t going as planned – and then it is okay to try something different.

7. Tell us about your family. My family is everything. I have been married to my sweetheart Kalani for 22 1/2 years (23 years next month). We have 3 kiddos (2 boys, 1 daughter) + a bonus daughter. They are the reason I keep going. They inspire me to step out of my comfort zone and are always supporting my crazy ideas. My boys made me a wrestling mom and my daughter made me a dance mom.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. I love The Book of Mormon but work-related, the book “You Don’t Need a Title to be a Leader” by Mark Samborn teaches you how anyone, anywhere can make a positive difference.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Well, we are all human and we make mistakes daily but it is how we recover from those mistakes. I think maybe being desperate for a job and signing a non-compete agreement. I was a young, new mom, and we were living paycheck to paycheck. I didn’t believe in myself and so I just settled for the job.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? One of my goals is to learn more tricks with social media. I am weak in this area.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Believe in yourself. I never thought I would be in a corporate position. I’m grateful that I have been given the chance. Our owner took a leap of faith when he promoted me and he believed in me. I will be forever grateful. Also be willing to adapt to change, be willing to continue to learn and be willing to be flexible.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? If I could go back and do it differently, I would have gone to college and taken more computer classes.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? I love Teton House and Snake Bite.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. That I suffer from anxiety. Right, I know. In my position, I have to create relationships and talk to strangers. Oh, and I am not a runner but, I have completed 9 1/2 marathons.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Don’t laugh…. I love funeral potatoes.

