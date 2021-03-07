Man dies after falling in Utah’s Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have identified a 43-year-old Utah man believed to have fallen from a towering rock formation in Zion National Park.

The body of Jason Hartwell, 43, of Draper, was found Friday at the base of Angels Landing and showed signs of injuries consistent with a high-level fall, park officials said.

Park visitors had reported Thursday night that someone had fallen off the rocky promontory, triggering a search operation.

The death was being examined by the park service in coordination with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

A steep, winding trail that climbs up Angel’s Landing and the surrounding area have seen numerous fatal accidents, including a 42-year-old Utah man whose body was found Feb. 19.

A 35-year-old man hiking there died after falling in 2019. A 13-year-old girl died on the trail in 2018, and a 45-year-old man died in 2017.