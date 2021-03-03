Police say man had sex with teen girlfriend for months

IDAHO FALLS — A domestic disturbance call in Idaho Falls uncovered a 38-year-old man living with a teenage girlfriend.

Raul Trevino III is charged with felony sexual battery of a child by taking photos and felony rape where the victim is 16 or 17-years-old and the perpetrator is three or more years older. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the 17-year-old victim and Trevino were in a relationship for over a year.

Under Idaho law, it is illegal for an adult to engage in sex with a 16 or 17-year-old when they are three or more years older, even if the relationship is consensual. It’s Idaho’s equivalent of other state’s statutory rape charge.

When the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived at the H Street apartment on Feb. 20, the victim told officers about the sexual relationship between her and Trevino. The victim told investigators she and Trevino had sex since she was 16-years-old and had been living together for several months, according to court documents.

Trevino also told investigators he had an ongoing sexual relationship with the victim for several months, according to a police report.

The victim’s cell phone also showed photos of Trevino and her in a “romantic capacity.” Due to the explicit nature of the photos, investigators asked prosecutors to charge him with sexual battery.

Authorities booked Trevino into the Bonneville County Jail on Monday, where he remains held on $20,000 bail.

Although Trevino is charged with crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of the sexual battery charge, a judge could order Trevino spend up to 25-years in prison. Felony rape holds up to life in prison if convicted.

A preliminary hearing for Trevino is scheduled for March 16 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.