We stop a random school bus driver and give her a Feel Good Friday surprise

This week for Feel Good Friday, we wanted to do something random, fun and unexpected.

We visited Ririe and decided to surprise the first school bus driver we saw. It was around 4 p.m. and sure enough, a big yellow bus was easy to spot within a few minutes.

We followed the bus and when the driver stopped to let some kids off, we showed up with flowers, chocolates and gift cards.

We learned the driver was named Jill Barnes and she has been driving school buses for 34 years!

We learned the driver was named Jill Barnes and she has been driving school buses for 34 years!