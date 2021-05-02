2 people hospitalized following crash near Inkom

INKOM – Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom Monday that sent two people to the hospital.

Idaho State Police report the crash occurred at 11:25 a.m. at milepost 61 north of Inkom.

Craig Broadbent, 43, of Rexburg was driving northbound in a 2000 Ford Expedition pulling a 1985 camp trailer. Somehow, he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the right shoulder. Two passengers were in the vehicle with him, including 42-year-old Carolyn Broadbent and a child under 18.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt but Carolyn and the other passenger were taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP did not specify their condition.

The right lane was blocked for about two hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. The crash remains under investigation.