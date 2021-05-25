Community bike ride rescheduled for next week

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The community bike ride and barbecue scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed due to inclement weather forecast for tonight. The new date for the ride and bbq has been scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Kate Curley Park.

Keep those bikes out and ready to go as the weather clears and we can get out to enjoy the great bike-friendly infrastructure in the Idaho Falls area. The ride is family-friendly, so plan on coming out for some food and fun. We hope to see you on the 7th.