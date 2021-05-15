East Idaho Eats: The Cocoa Bean serves up gourmet cupcakes, cookies, specialty drinks and ‘cupcake cream’
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Eats
Published at
AMMON — Cupcakes, cookies, ice cream, sweet drinks and yummy desserts. The Cocoa Bean in Ammon and Rexburg has it all.
Jalene Humphries owns both locations and says she loves serving treats and making people happy.
“Baking is a passion of mine. I love baking. Not only do I love baking but I love giving it to people because I love seeing them smile,” Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com.
The Cocoa Bean serves a variety of cupcakes that are made fresh daily. Their most popular kind is ‘Better than Whatever’ – a milk chocolate cake with sweetened condensed milk, caramel and vanilla buttercream frosting topped with Heath toffee chips.
Other popular cupcake flavors include Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet, Grasshopper and Death by Chocolate.
“We bake eight different flavors every day so it’s constantly changing and you can find different kinds all the time,” Humphries says. “We do serve ‘Better than Whatever’ every day because it’s our bestselling item.”
If you prefer cupcakes with ice cream, why not try the two mixed together? That’s exactly what The Cocoa Bean does with their ‘cupcake cream’ – chunks of cupcake swirled into Reed’s Dairy ice cream.
You can also find specialty cold drinks, hot chocolate, cake pops, fresh sugar cookies with cream cheese frostings and several flavors of macaroons.
The Cocoa Bean is located at the following locations:
AMMON
2545 S. 25th E.
Mon – Sat: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
REXBURG
76 W. 2nd S.
Mon – Sat. 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Watch our video above to learn more about The Cocoa Bean and visit their website here for a complete menu.