East Idaho Eats: The Cocoa Bean serves up gourmet cupcakes, cookies, specialty drinks and ‘cupcake cream’

AMMON — Cupcakes, cookies, ice cream, sweet drinks and yummy desserts. The Cocoa Bean in Ammon and Rexburg has it all.

Jalene Humphries owns both locations and says she loves serving treats and making people happy.

The Cocoa Bean serves a variety of cupcakes daily. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“Baking is a passion of mine. I love baking. Not only do I love baking but I love giving it to people because I love seeing them smile,” Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The Cocoa Bean serves a variety of cupcakes that are made fresh daily. Their most popular kind is ‘Better than Whatever’ – a milk chocolate cake with sweetened condensed milk, caramel and vanilla buttercream frosting topped with Heath toffee chips.

Other popular cupcake flavors include Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet, Grasshopper and Death by Chocolate.

In addition to cupcakes, The Cocoa Bean also offers gourmet cookies. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“We bake eight different flavors every day so it’s constantly changing and you can find different kinds all the time,” Humphries says. “We do serve ‘Better than Whatever’ every day because it’s our bestselling item.”

If you prefer cupcakes with ice cream, why not try the two mixed together? That’s exactly what The Cocoa Bean does with their ‘cupcake cream’ – chunks of cupcake swirled into Reed’s Dairy ice cream.

The Cocoa Bean serves macaroons and cake pops that are made fresh daily. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

You can also find specialty cold drinks, hot chocolate, cake pops, fresh sugar cookies with cream cheese frostings and several flavors of macaroons.

The Cocoa Bean is located at the following locations:

AMMON

2545 S. 25th E.

Mon – Sat: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

REXBURG

76 W. 2nd S.

Mon – Sat. 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Watch our video above to learn more about The Cocoa Bean and visit their website here for a complete menu.