Four killed, three more injured in west Idaho crash that closed highway for hours

MARSING (Idaho Statesman) — Four people were killed and three others injured in a crash that closed U.S. Highway 95 for hours near Marsing on Saturday, according to the Idaho State Police.

In a news release, police said a Honda Civic traveling northbound collided head-on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling southbound around 2:20 p.m. at milepost 14. The circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.

The pickup caught fire after the crash, and a witness told police they stopped to help the three occupants of the truck escape. The fire later destroyed the pickup, police said.

The three occupants of the truck — a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man from Nampa and a 20-year-old woman from Kuna — were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All four people who were in the Honda Civic died in the crash. Police said they were a male and three females between ages 16 and 26. They’re believed to be from southern California.

None of the individuals involved in the crash had been publicly identified by Saturday night.

Idaho State Police said it will continue to investigate the crash, which closed traffic in both directions for about three hours.