Fremont County voters approve ambulance levy

ST. ANTHONY – Three times was the charm for an ambulance levy in Fremont County.

On Tuesday, voters approved a two-year $250,000 per year levy ($500,000 total) with 71% of voters in favor of the levy. A total of 545 people voted, with 387 votes in favor and 158 against the measure. A two-thirds supermajority vote was required for it to pass.

Fremont County EMS Director Bert Mecham tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s grateful to everyone who supported the levy during Tuesday’s election.

“We really appreciate everyone’s support and everyone who got out and voted,” Mecham says. “We’ll be able to upgrade some equipment we’ve needed to for a while. It will also help us be more efficient in responding to everybody’s needs.”

Mecham told us earlier this month two of the counties’ six ambulances and other equipment needed to be replaced. Mecham says the plan is to use the levy funds to purchase two new ambulances, depending on how far the money will go, and a couple of chase vehicles.

The levy’s implementation, which will occur at the start of the new year, will result in an annual increase of $12.84 per $100,000 of assessed property value in Fremont County.

The new levy has been adjusted since it first appeared on the ballot two years ago. The ambulance district tried to pass a similar levy for $340,000 per year in the May 2019 election. It narrowly failed. Mecham and his team tried again six months later with a $410,000 per year permanent levy, which failed with only 53% of the vote.

The adjustment amount of $500,000 and the two-year timeframe for the current levy came in response to numerous concerns from voters.