Getting to Know podcast host and business owner Renae Oswald

1. Name and Job Title: Renae Oswald, Co-owner Oswald Service, Host East Idaho Entrepreneurs podcast

2. What do you do in your position? For 31 years I’ve worked as a Registered Nurse and I’ve been behind the scenes supporting Kevin and our business. 2 ½ years ago we opened our Rexburg location and I took on the role of marketing and human resources. I also host a local podcast featuring east Idaho entrepreneurs and Oswald Service is the sponsor. I like to say that I’m the beauty and he’s the brains of the organization.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Driggs on Father’s Day, June 15. I was the only baby in the hospital and because I was born on Father’s Day, my parents got a gift certificate for a free steak dinner at a local restaurant.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I’ve lived in eastern Idaho most of my life. Although I was born in Driggs, we actually lived in Jackson Hole. We moved to St. Anthony when I was a baby and then to Ammon when I was 6 years old. We currently reside in Rigby. #rigbystrong

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. My first job after college was at EIRMC as a Registered Nurse on the Medical/Oncology unit. It was awesome and difficult at the same time. I had the privilege of caring for the most amazing people and was inspired every day by their strength and determination. I always say that nursing has actually been a selfish profession for me because I received so much more from my patients than I felt that I gave.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? The best business decision we’ve made was to continue the legacy that Kevin’s grandfather started in 1939. His business philosophy was built on integrity and honesty in an industry not always known to possess those values. Kevin’s father once shared his favorite quote from grandpa, he said, “See that fuel station down the road? Their gas is just as good and goes just as far as ours. The difference is the service we give.” We have lived by those values of integrity, honesty, and great customer service since the beginning and it has paid multiple dividends.

7. Tell us about your family. I have two brothers and two sisters and I was the caboose born nine years after my sister. My siblings called me an accident and my parents called me a blessing. My father was a serial entrepreneur, when it wasn’t cool to be one, and had several businesses over the years. I saw how hard it was and vowed to have a steady job, with all the benefits, for my life. Little did I know that my life would take me back to my entrepreneurial roots. Kevin and I have three kids. Our daughter is married and expecting our first grandbaby in September. Our middle son is married, living in Idaho Falls and working in the business. Our youngest son works for us in Rexburg. Fun fact – all of the Oswald Service owners have been married to nurses, three generations, and our son’s wife just graduated from nursing school so it’s soon to be four generations of mechanics married to nurses!

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. ‘The Anatomy of Peace’ by The Arbinger Institute. A dear friend gave this to me when I was facing a challenging situation as a nurse leader. It was my first “ah-ha” moment on how we make conflict worse and how we often invite the mistreatment we desire to end. It was the beginning of my mindset change of embracing accountability and never playing the victim.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. I learned that what may feel like a comfortable career just may be the thing that is holding you back from achieving your true potential. It took me experiencing a “cosmic shove” to realize that I had much more to offer my family, our business and the community. I hear this same thing often as I interview individuals on the podcast – they all wish they would have taken the leap, started the business or quit that day job sooner!

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? My healthcare roots are calling me back and I am going to fill a need that I’ve seen for my entire career. I’m launching an elder foot care business called Soul2Sole that will provide skilled foot care performed by specially trained RNs in the community setting. It is a standard of care in other states and it’s time we provide it in east Idaho. As far as Oswald Service is concerned, we are planning our second location in Idaho Falls that will serve our east side customers a little closer to their homes/businesses.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Just like my podcast guests have told me, go for it! I’m a masters prepared RN who does marketing and HR and launched a podcast. It makes no sense and that’s why it’s awesome! Never think that you can’t do something because you didn’t study it in school or you don’t know how – that’s just an excuse. If you want something enough, do what you need to do to achieve it. Just eight months after I launched the podcast, Oswald Service was being filmed for episode 7 of season 7 of a national TV show (Start Up). They found us because of the podcast. That wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t taken the risk to try something I had no idea how to do!

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I wouldn’t waste so much time working so hard to meet an unrealistic standard I set for myself. I spent too many years worrying about what other people thought of me and trying to please them. What I have come to understand is that I’ll never measure up to others’ judgmental expectations or the unrealistic standards I set for myself and it’s okay. As long as I am living in my own integrity, that’s all that matters. Really, I’m not sure if I’d do it differently. I think those were lessons I had to learn in order to be who I am today.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Jakers, because of their lobster bisque soup! It’s creamy goodness. One time Kevin bought a huge container of it from them and gave it to me for my birthday. Best. Birthday. Ever.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I had a 2.7 GPA in high school. That’s what happens when you focus on the cute boy in your Government class! It paid off though as we’ve been married for almost 32 years.

15. How do you like your potatoes? New potatoes with caper sauce, yum! Let me know if you want the recipe.

