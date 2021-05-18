Guardrails scheduled to be replaced in Idaho Falls this week

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department will be replacing the guardrail on the South Blvd. overpass on US-20b (Yellowstone Ave) in Idaho Falls on Thursday.

Construction crews will begin this one-day guardrail replacement on Thursday at the South Blvd. overpass. The overpass will remain closed for the day and crews will have traffic control and detour signs set up in the interim. Motorists should expect temporary traffic delays in the area.

This repair is one of several which are all part of a regional project that will allow crews to repair guardrail in numerous locations. These areas will include: