Home, semi catch fire in two separate incidents

FORT HALL — A pair of fires on the Fort Hall Reservation was fully extinguished Monday but not until after a home was lost.

Firefighters from the Fort Hall Fire Department were called to a structure fire just after 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. With assistance from the North Bannock Fire Department, the fire was extinguished. However, the home was a “total loss,” the post reads, and a nearby home was also damaged by the heat.

No other information was available, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton, as the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Around 3 p.m., less than 90 minutes prior to the structure fire call, Fort Hall firefighters were dispatched to a fire just off Interstate 86.

They joined the Fort Hall Wildland Fire Crew in battling a burning semi-truck loaded with hay that caught fire. The crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to a grassy field nearby.

No injuries were reported at either fire, Teton said.