Local nonprofit hosting ‘Day of Action’ to serve those in need

IDAHO FALLS — Volunteers with a local nonprofit are looking to help hundreds of people in eastern Idaho this week and they’re asking for your help.

The United Way is hosting a special Day of Action on May 21, where various activities and projects will be done for people in need.

Activities will include creating hygiene kits, making kindness kits for Meals on Wheels and partnering with Community Youth in Action to do yard work. Other projects will beautify the Habitat for Humanity Restore and review Red Cross emergency supplies.

“It’s a day that we ask you to help us put our mission into action by volunteering to help build a stronger community and better quality of life for our vulnerable neighbors. We are grateful for our corporate partners, our volunteers, and for the selfless work of our nonprofit partners who enrich the lives of many in our community,” says United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County CEO Chris Wiersema.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way has been heavily involved in recovery efforts for senior citizens and others who are vulnerable to the virus. Providing support for people in this category will be the focus of many of the activities.

In order to assist the hundreds of people in need, United Way has worked with numerous nonprofit organizations. One of them is Just Serve, a website that raises awareness of service opportunities in the community.

While many organizations already volunteer for United Way, organizers say this is an event for anyone who wants to serve the community.

“One thing we’re looking forward to here in Pocatello is the fact that it is an actual in-person community event. It will be a really great opportunity for people to show up, have a good time, to get something good to eat and to take a minute to reflect on how they can give back (to the community),” says Kevin Bailey, the CEO of United Way of Southeast Idaho. “For Idaho Falls, United Way is going to help many organizations on ‘Day of Action’ which isn’t a small feat.”

This event marks the first time that United Way of Eastern Idaho, located in Pocatello, has partnered with United Way of Idaho Falls & Bonneville County.

Going forward, organizers say future events between the two chapters will happen every quarter.

Those interested in volunteering for ‘Day of Action’ can call the United Way office in Pocatello and Idaho Falls or sign up on the United Way website .