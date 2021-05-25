Man dies after hitting house on highway near Howe

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:51 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 18.5, north of Howe.

Jimmy Combs, 58, of Filer, was traveling westbound on State Highway 33 in a 2003 GMC Sierra Pickup truck pulling a 2021 Carry-On Trailer with an ATV on the back of it. Donald Compton, 57, of Boise, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 33 in a 2006 Peterbilt hauling a single-wide house.

Combs failed to negotiate a curve, drove into the eastbound lanes, and struck the corner of the house. Combs’ vehicle left the road, and the ATV in the back of the trailer came out of the trailer, striking the pilot car, a 2008 Saturn driven by Mandy Zollinger, 40, of Rexburg. Combs’ vehicle came to rest in a field.

Combs succumbed to his injuries on the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Compton and Zollinger were not injured, and both were wearing their seatbelts.

Next of kin has been notified. Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 6 hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.