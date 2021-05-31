Man in custody after rear-end collision, disturbance in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested in downtown Idaho Falls Monday afternoon following a rear-end collision on Constitution Way and Yellowstone Avenue.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. A 21-year-old man was driving erratically and hit the vehicle in front of him. He got in an argument with the two people inside the other vehicle.

“It got heated enough that another person passing by stopped and got out of his vehicle to assist,” Clements says.

As officers arrived, Clements says the suspect continued to be confrontational and would not cooperate with officers. At some point, the suspect tried to run away and punched an officer in the face.

Witnesses say the man was arrested after being held on the ground and searched.

The suspect is now in custody on charges of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, felony battery on an officer and an outstanding warrant in Fremont County. Clements says there are other pending charges as well.

As of 3:45 p.m., the suspect is at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and jail clearance.

Officers cleared the area after a tow truck arrived around 3:30 p.m. to remove the suspect’s vehicle. The case remains under investigation.

Officers are grateful to the man who witnessed the disturbance prior to their arrival who got out of his vehicle to help.