New bakery opening in Idaho Falls this fall

IDAHO FALLS – Customers in eastern Idaho will soon have a new dessert and bakery option for their sweet tooth.

Munchies Donuts ‘N Bakes is slated to open on Sept. 15 in the old Lucy’s Pizza building near Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls.

Dustin Matheson is opening the business with his mom, Jill Groom. It will be a family venture, with many of Matheson’s siblings working in the business. He tells EastIdahoNews.com renovations are about to get underway.

The menu will include a variety of breads, muffins and doughnuts.

“One (item that I’m particularly looking forward to) is the sourdough bread — a true sourdough, not one made from a bag,” Matheson says. “Our primary focus will be doughnuts — cake doughnuts … and potato doughnuts.”

All the bread and doughnuts will be made from scratch daily.

Matheson says the inspiration for opening the bakery stems from his 10-year involvement working in another bakery in town.

“I started my sophomore year of high school as a delivery driver. I worked my way up through the years, learning how to do all the recipes and baking, financing, even mopping floors. I had to do it all,” he recalls with fondness.

Interacting with customers was Matheson’s favorite part of working there and he especially enjoyed seeing how serving customers made a positive impact in people’s lives.

That bakery closed last month when its owner suddenly passed away. Many people have wondered if it’s ever going to reopen.

In response, Matheson decided to open a bakery of his own and the size of the old Lucy’s building was appealing to him.

“The lobby (in my old bakery) was so small that if 10 people were in there, it was a little cramped. This location definitely has more space for people to come in. That’s something that really worked for us and the landlord has been amazing to work with. He’s really excited,” he says.

Once Munchies Donuts ‘N Bakes is up and running and established in the community, Matheson says he’d eventually like to open a custom bakery in a brand-new building.

As renovations get underway, Matheson says they’ll be launching a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for signage on the building.

For updates on the renovation and construction process, follow Munchies Donuts ‘N Bakes on Facebook.