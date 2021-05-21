Part of Sunnyside Rd. in Idaho Falls closed after pickup truck rolls

IDAHO FALLS — Police have closed part of Sunnyside Road following a crash involving a pickup truck Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area near Snake River Parkway around 7:15 p.m. after a white pickup truck crashed through a fence and rolled onto its top. One man was in the vehicle and information about his injuries has not been released.

Multiple Idaho Falls Police officers, Idaho Falls ambulances and Idaho State Police troopers were on the scene. Idaho Falls Power crews were called as a pole was hit and came down.

The eastbound lanes of Sunnyside Road from Snake River Parkway to Yellowstone Highway are closed and traffic is being diverted. One westbound lane remains open but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.