Pocatello lifts mask mandate at city buildings

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello took a step toward returning to normalcy Wednesday, lifting the mask mandate for entry into city facilities.

Effective Monday, May 24, anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks when entering city facilities.

This decision comes following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks except when in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in other areas where governments require masks.

“Thank you to everyone who has complied with the policy over the last ten months,” Mayor Brian Blad said in a news release. “ If you haven’t already, please do your part and get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Proof of vaccination will not be required or requested, but the city has asked that its citizens remain “responsible and respectful.”

Visitors to city facilities are encouraged to continue wearing masks and maintain at least six feet of physical separation from all others.

City employees will be required to continue their physical distancing practices. Visitors can also request that city employees wear a mask during their interaction.

Masks will still be required to ride Pocatello Regional Transit, and prior to entry at the Pocatello Regional Airport.