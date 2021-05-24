Rescuers searching for missing fisherman after boat accident on the Salmon River

COTTONWOOD (Idaho Statesman) — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing fisherman after a Saturday morning boating accident on the Lower Salmon River.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a boating accident near Demon’s Drop Rapids outside Cottonwood shortly before noon Saturday. Officials were told one fisherman — 31-year-old David Andrew Spencer — had not been accounted for after the crash.

Spencer was reportedly wearing all black clothing. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said search parties did not locate Spencer on Saturday. They resumed their search Sunday, and no updates were available by Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 208-983-1100 ext. 0.