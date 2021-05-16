SUV crashes into storefront in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An SUV drove through into an Idaho Falls business on Park Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police reports show at around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway, hit a streetlight, drove over the pavement and crashed into the entrance of Pandora’s Baubles & Beads at 440 Park Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

It’s not clear why the driver crashed into the vehicle, however Idaho Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the driver was not taken to the hospital.

No one was inside the business when the crash occurred. The vehicle had been removed from the business by 3:30 p.m.

Courtesy Kasey Smith