U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park closed due to snow, road blockage

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Transporation Department closed a section of U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park Friday evening.

The highway closure is between milepost 406 near Island Park to the Montana border. Transportation officials say the road is partially blocked, and have not given any estimates on when it will reopen.

The region is in the middle of a snowstorm, and roads are slick with snow. Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution.

For the latest forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.