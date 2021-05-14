Utah woman dies after being pulled into an industrial machine

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSL) — A 52-year-old woman died after she was pulled into a machine at a Purple mattress manufacturing facility on Thursday.

According to Grantsville Police Sgt. Jeff Watson, at about 4:41 p.m. dispatchers received a call about a woman who had gotten her arm caught in a machine. Watson said the woman was then pulled into the machine.

Medics arrived and removed the woman from the machine and attempted to resuscitate her, Watson said. The woman could not be resuscitated and died from her injuries.

The identity of the woman was not released.

According to police, witnesses reported the incident as an accident. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

Mattress manufacturer Purple issued a statement in response to the incident:

“We are saddened to report that a Purple employee was injured while working and later succumbed to her injuries at our Grantsville location. We have shut down manufacturing pending an investigation as we place the health and safety of our employees first and foremost. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy at this difficult time,” communications director Misty Bond said.