Woman arrested for aggravated DUI also accused of stealing grandma’s SUV

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee the scene of a crash Sunday morning.

Authorities say Denika Renae Edmo, 18, was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed a stolen SUV into another vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Her 16-year-old passenger suffered a broken ankle in the crash.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department responded to the 900 block of Hiline Road around 11 a.m. after receiving calls about the a crash. A caller told police the driver of a Ford Explorer, later identified as Edmo, had attempted to run away but a crash victim had stopped her.

In speaking with Edmo, officers discovered that she had consumed six beers and four or five shots of liquor the night before, police reports show. Edmo told officers that she had consumed her last drink around 4 a.m. — seven hours before the crash.

Due to her complaints of pain caused by the crash, officers could not administer a field sobriety test. Edmo did take a breathalyzer test, though, which returned two results of a 0.063 blood-alcohol content. The legal limit for someone under 21 is 0.02 blood-alcohol content.

She also admitted to smoking marijuana Saturday night.

Officers also discovered the Explorer that Edmo was driving at the time had been reported missing a week before.

Edmo admitted she had stolen the vehicle from her grandmother, police said.

After being medically cleared, Edmo was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail, where she is currently being held on a $30,000 bail.

If found guilty, Edmo could face up to 29 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for felonies of grand theft and aggravated DUI with an injury to a minor.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 2.