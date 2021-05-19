Woman sentenced for shooting when CPS and deputy showed up at her home

ST. ANTHONY — A Fremont County woman received a short jail sentence and probation for firing a gun when a deputy and child protective services workers showed up at her house last year.

Valerie Rosser, 40, was ordered to spend a total of four days in the county jail and be on probation for a year. Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins handed down the sentence. Court records show Rosser could be ordered to spend up to an additional 354 days in jail if she is not successful on probation.

Prior to sentencing on May 5, Rosser entered a plea agreement with Fremont County prosecutors that stipulated she plead guilty to a misdemeanor resisting arrest and disturbing the peace. In exchange, prosecutors dropped two felony aggravated battery charges against certain personal (deputies and CPS workers) and two felony injury to a child charges.

The shooting incident occurred in December, when a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy accompanied two Idaho Department of Health and Welfare caseworkers to Rosser’s home. When CPS workers and the deputy arrived at the house, Rosser reportedly refused to cooperate with authorities. Rosser demanded law enforcement leave and went back into her house.

Investigators were initially called out to Rosser’s home to look into the report of an alleged fight between her and a child that began in Rexburg.

A deputy knocked on the front door to try and get the child out of the home. As the child opened the door, Rosser is alleged to have fired the handgun four or five times. The deputy then pulled her own gun as the CPS workers helped a child get away from the house.

In addition to the jail time and term on probation, Eddins ordered Rosser to complete 40 hours of community service. As part of her probation, Rosser is not allowed to have or use any guns, according to court records.