Messy condiment spills on busy road

IDAHO FALLS — Red stuff splattered on the road was slowing traffic on 17th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

It turns out a pickup truck pulling a trailer had spilled its load of ketchup.

The Idaho Falls Police Department got called about the unusual mess around 12:45 p.m., according to department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Officers learned the pickup driver was hauling large industrial bags of ketchup, and he had not properly secured his load.

The driver turned around a corner quickly, and the bags fell off the trailer and burst open on the road. Officers estimate there are 20 gallons of spilled ketchup.

As a result, one of the westbound lanes of 17th Street between South Boulevard and Curtis Drive is now closed.

Neighbors and the driver were trying to clean up the mess with hoses and shovels. Expect traffic delays as workers clean up the road.

The driver was cited for failure to secure a load.

