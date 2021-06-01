1 man dies, 1 woman hospitalized in motorcycle/vehicle collision near Grace

SODA SPRINGS – The driver of a motorcycle is dead after being thrown onto the highway during a collision with another vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. near milepost 36 south of Grace on ID Highway 34, according to a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

The CCSO reports the 44-year-old male driver was traveling south in a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He hit the front end of a 2014 Ford Focus while trying to pass into the northbound lane and was ejected.

“The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by Portneuf Life Flight with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet,” the news release says. “The passenger car came to a stop in the northbound lane with disabling damage.”

The 24-year-old driving the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. She was taken by ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours as authorities worked to clean up the wreckage.

This was the second head-on crash in Caribou County in two days. The other crash was Saturday morning near the top of Fish Creek pass on U.S. Highway 30. The driver of that crash was treated for non-life-threatening injuries when he crossed the center line and crashed into a semi.

“Our thoughts are with (the motorcycle driver’s) family during this difficult time,” Sheriff J. Adam Mabey writes on Facebook. “I cannot emphasize enough that we are in the 100 deadliest days for driving. Please be extra careful and give yourself extra time to get to your destinations and use all the safety equipment you have available for your use. It is going to be a beautiful summer. Let’s make sure we make it through safely.”