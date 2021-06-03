3 people hospitalized in 2 separate crashes involving 7 vehicles

IDAHO FALLS – Three people were injured in two separate crashes Sunday afternoon.

Idaho State Police report the first occurred at 3:17 p.m. on Interstate 86 at mile marker 29.8 west of American Falls.

Brice Hamann, 35, of Burley was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F250. He drove off the road and for an unknown reason, rolled his vehicle. He landed upside down in the median, according to ISP.

Hamann’s passenger, Miriah Dominguez, 46, of Burley, was thrown from the vehicle. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts and were taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Their exact conditions are unknown.

Two hours later, a teenage driver caused a chain-reaction crash with six vehicles at mile marker 67 on Interstate 15 in Pocatello.

The teen was traveling northbound in a 2001 Toyota Camry. ISP says the driver was attempting to merge onto the on-ramp and drove off the shoulder, overcorrected and hit a semi-truck driven by 45-year-old Victor Danchuk of Gresham, Oregon. The semi was pulling a trailer.

Four other vehicles were impacted, including a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Bruin Fleischmann, 18, of Pocatello. Others involved in the crash were Raini Stock, 26, of Idaho Falls, who was driving a Ford Edge, Stephanie Walker, 34, of Inkom, who was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue and Blaine Townsend, 34, of Salt Lake City, who was driving a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. The teen, whose condition was not released, was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Both crashes remain under investigation.