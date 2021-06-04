A free soccer camp is happening this weekend and all youth players are invited

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville Youth Soccer League is pleased to invite all youth soccer players in the Idaho Falls area to a free soccer camp directed by professional coaches from the Real Salt Lake (RSL) Academy system.

The camp will take place on June 4-5, 2021 at the Old Butte Soccer Complex in Idaho Falls. The camp is free for all players born between 2003-2017 regardless of club affiliation.

Directing the camp will be Brent Erwin, Executive/Technical Director for Real Salt Lake -Arizona (RSL-AZ), Taylor Peay, RSL Academy Youth Director/Camps & Tournament Director, and Alberto Milan, RSL-AZ ‘MLS NEXT’ U16 Head Coach. Following each camp session, the coaches will present a 30-minute Q&A with parents and players.

Times and locations for the camps are as follows:

The 2003-2009 Girls session will be held Friday, June 4 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on fields 1-4.

The 2003-2009 Boys session will be held Friday, June 4 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. on fields 1-4.

The 2010-2013 Boys and Girls session will be held Saturday, June 5 from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on fields 3-4.

The 2014-2017 Boys and Girls session will be held Saturday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on fields 3-4 at the soccer complex.

Players should come prepared to play soccer including cleats and shin guards, no jewelry, appropriate clothing for the weather, and personal water to drink. Parents are encouraged to stay and attend the coaches Q&A which will take place for 30 minutes at the conclusion of each session.

More information can be found on BYSL’s Facebook page or by emailing Jeremy Johnson at doc@byslsoccer.org.

Bonneville Youth Soccer League (BYSL) is a non-profit community organization dedicated to providing opportunities for youth soccer development and competition through its Real Idaho Falls Futbol Club (IFFC) youth academy and competitive soccer programs.

In 2021, BYSL announced a strategic partnership with the Real Salt Lake Arizona youth soccer academy. This relationship provides opportunities for development and a professional pathway for local players to reach their maximum potential in the game of soccer.