Abandoned campfire grows to 338 acres

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

The Taber Fire in Bingham County was the result of an abandoned campfire. It grew to 338-acres before fire crews could get a solid line around its perimeter. Firefighters responded with hand tools and bladder bags, hiking in over uneven terrain due to a lack of road access and lava rock. The Incident Commander anticipates the fire will be 100 percent contained late Tuesday.

“Having a fire grow to over 300 acres the first of June is not normal for this area,” said Joel Gosswiller, Idaho Falls District Fire Management Officer. “Current fire predictions, and what we are seeing on the ground, suggest this area might be busier than normal due to the anticipated hot and dry summer.”

Fire managers are asking individuals to be extra cautious this summer as they recreate on public lands. Fire potential is expected to increase throughout the week as the area enters near record breaking temperatures.