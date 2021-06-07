1 dead, 6 injured in St. Anthony crash

ST. ANTHONY – A woman is dead and six other people are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in St. Anthony Sunday afternoon.

St. Anthony Police Chief Allen Neff tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred at the intersection of South Bridge Street and 6th Street South. Witnesses say it happened just after 3 p.m.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates seven people were involved. Shay Mortimer, 51, of St. Anthony was traveling southbound in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am. Cassie Mortenson, 44, of Riverton, Utah was northbound on Bridge Street in a 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Mortimer crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with Mortenson. One person was seriously hurt and flown to the hospital, according to Neff.

ISP reports Mortimer was not wearing a seatbelt and died shortly after arriving at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. Mortenson and five kids were taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and South Fremont Fire and EMS assisted ISP in the response.