Authorities searching for missing teen near Driggs

DRIGGS – Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to locate a missing teen in Teton County, Idaho.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office is working with Idaho State Police to find 15-year-old Anthony Garcia, who was last seen in the Driggs area on Friday around 11:30 p.m.

Anthony is 5 foot 6, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and white gym shoes.

ISP says Haleigh “Kate” Knudsen, a 19-year-old girl, may be with him. She is 5 foot 5, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Anthony or Haleigh or know where they might be, call Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323. You can also call 911.