Blackfoot PD wants your help identifying armed robbery suspect

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

A man, described as a tall, slender white male in his late 20s or early 30s, entered a Stinker Station on Parkway Drive around 5:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department. After flashing a gun, he demanded money and took off in a gold or tan passenger car, possibly a Honda Civic, with damage to the rear bumper.

The man escaped the area with an unidentified amount of cash, the post reads.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing black pants, a black longsleeve shirt and a black beanie.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspect is asked to call Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234.