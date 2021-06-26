Boise pool temporarily closes after chemical spill sickens many

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A chemical spill at the Fairmont Pool in Boise left 28 people feeling sick with symptoms Friday afternoon, 14 of whom went to area hospitals, according to the Boise Police Department.

The exact chemical was not identified, but Paul Roberts, division chief for the Boise Fire Department special operations section, said that it was “pool-related” and that it occurred at a maintenance building while a commercial truck was filling tanks at the site.

Authorities said 28 people who had been at or near the pool were reporting symptoms of exposure. There were 11 treated at the scene and 14 who were taken to hospitals.

A “code red” was issued by Ada County Dispatch for a two-block area surrounding the park and pool for several hours on Friday afternoon, asking residents to stay indoors to avoid possible exposure. The shelter-in-place request was lifted sometime before 6 p.m., and West Northview Street, which runs along the north side of the park, was reopened to traffic.

Authorities said the investigation into what chemicals were used was still ongoing Friday evening, and the pool will remain closed until Monday.

In a tweet, Mayor Lauren McLean said she had been briefed on the spill.

“My thoughts are with those who were treated and I’m grateful there are no life-threatening injuries,” she said.

The Boise Fire Department and Ada County EMS responded along with police, according to Roberts.