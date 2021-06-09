Chubbuck man suffers ‘severe’ injuries in car-pedestrian collision

POCATELLO — A vehicle-pedestrian collision in Pocatello Tuesday night left a man with “severe” injuries, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Main Street just before 9 p.m. after multiple 911 calls were received regarding the collision, Pocatello Police Public Information Officer Greg Cates said. Because no arrests were made at the time, the names of those involved have not been released.

EMS tended to the victim, a 39-year-old Chubbuck man, when officers arrived, Cates told EastIdahoNews.com. The man was lying in a pool of blood coming from a head wound.

“He was bleeding severely from his head,” Cates said.

The driver was traveling around 35 mph — the posted speed limit in the area — at the time of the crash and did not brake until after impact, a witness told police.

“A witness said he observed a male crossing in what he thought was a crosswalk. He lost sight of the male, due to the vehicle that was in front of him,” Cates said. “(The witness) saw a male fly onto the hood and windshield of the car, and then go over the roof then land on the ground.”

The victim was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance. He is listed in stable condition as of noon Wednesday, PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating said.

Following the collision, the driver pulled over to tend to the victim, a witness told police. He stood by and was still at the scene when officers arrived.

Officers administered a field sobriety test, and the driver was released. No arrests or citations were included in police reports.

Pocatello Police detectives are investigating the incident.