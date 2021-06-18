Chubbuck police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department has requested assistance from the public in identifying at least one person believed to have been involved in several vehicle burglaries.

Surveillance footage from multiple burglaries shows what police believe is the same person entering unlocked vehicles in town, the department said in a Facebook post.

Courtesy Chubbuck Police Department Facebook

The person in the footage appears to be wearing a mask as well as a hooded jacket, or jacket and hat, as well as a backpack.

No other information is available regarding the burglaries or suspects at this time, Chubbuck Chief of Police Bill Guiberson told EastIdahoNews.com. Further details will be provided as it becomes available.

Guiberson asks anyone with information to call the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.