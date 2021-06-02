Expansion of the Idaho Canal Trail project begins today

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Construction on the Idaho Canal Trail project starts today, June 1, near 25th Street and S Holmes Avenue, progressing along the Idaho Canal north toward Garfield Street.

There will be single lane closures along S Holmes Avenue, between 17th Street and 25th Street, as well as along the trail path on NW and NE Bonneville Drive throughout the summer.

This project is part of the Connecting our Community comprehensive bicycle, pedestrian, and trails facility plan. The vision is to create a comprehensive and interconnected pedestrian, trail, and on-street bicycle network that fosters a culture of active living in Idaho Falls.

For additional information about the project, click HERE.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Idaho Falls Public Works at (208) 612-8250.