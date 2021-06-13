Getting to Know Tami Byrd at Idaho Falls Pediatrics

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Tami Fikstad Byrd DNP, APRN, FNP-C, at Idaho Falls Pediatrics

2. What do you do in your position? I am a nurse practitioner who has the privilege of caring for the kids of Idaho Falls and the surrounding areas.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Ogden, Utah on August 31.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? Counting today, I have lived in Eastern Idaho for six weeks. I am happy to call Ammon my home.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. I knew from the time I was young I wanted to take care of people. I became a certified nursing assistant in high school and worked caring for the elderly in a home care/hospice position.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? The best business decision that I have made was finding my passion and pursuing it. Having a love for your career makes each day feel a little less like work.

7. Tell us about your family. I am happily married and have 3 awesome kids who are my world!

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. It may sound silly, but ‘Forrest Gump’ taught me many lessons. Ignore the negativity, persevere through adversity, if you want to try something new, do it, and never forget where you come from.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. I once took a position based on the location, even though the role was not what I was looking for. I learned that it is worth the wait to find the right position and to use each experience to make me a better provider.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I would love to learn to speak Spanish.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Follow your dreams and allow your life experience to shape your future.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I wouldn’t change a thing! I am a firm believer that my life experiences, both good and bad, have brought me to where I am today: living in Eastern Idaho, taking care of amazing kids at an awesome clinic, and enjoying everything that life has to offer.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? So far Big Hole BBQ in Victor, but there’s a lot of places to explore. I’m looking forward to finding more great places to eat!

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. Not too much surprising about me. I do love to craft so if I see something that’s cute, I like to figure out how to make it myself. The most fun part is learning something new.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Fried, extra crunchy, with a little bit of ketchup on the side.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.