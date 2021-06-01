Man killed in crash on US 20

SUGAR CITY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after hitting the cement wall of an overpass near Sugar City Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police report the crash occurred at 4:53 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 north of Sugar City.

Phillip Arave, 47, was traveling westbound in a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Pickup. For an unknown reason, he drove off the road and hit the wall at milepost 339. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died instantly.

One of the westbound lanes was blocked for about 30 minutes as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage. The other lane was blocked for another hour and a half until both lanes reopened.

ISP is still investigating. Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Fire and EMS assisted ISP in the response.