Idaho Fish and Game announces free fishing day on Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — Grab your poles, fishing is free in Idaho all day on Saturday.

Experienced or beginning fishers can spend the day at numerous locations without charge throughout the state, but there are still rules, such as bag size, in place. Additional information regarding regulations can be found here .

“It’s a great opportunity for people to go enjoy fishing without having to pay for a fishing license,” said Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips.

Phillips emphasized that this is an opportunity for the whole family to participate in a recreational event without having to spend money.

Usually Idaho Fish and Game goes to fishing locations throughout the state to host events and give lessons for free fishing day. Phillips says with current COVID-19 protocols, those events will not be happening this year but people are still welcome to go out and enjoy free fishing.

“Free Fishing Day is an Idaho tradition that usually includes Fish and Game employees and volunteers bringing fishing gear to various fishing spots and loaning rods, reels and tackle and helping people learn to fish. While Fish and Game staff will not be hosting any events in 2021, it’s still a great opportunity for novice anglers to experience some of the wonderful fishing opportunities Idaho has to offer,” an Idaho Fish and Game news release said.

Some popular fishing locations in eastern Idaho include Henrys Fork, the South Fork of the Snake River, the Teton River, Henry’s Lake and Palisades Reservoir. There are also several community fishing ponds like Bannock Reservoir and Edson Fichter Pond in Pocatello, Jensen Grove in Blackfoot along with Upper Kelly Park Pond in Soda Springs.

For Idaho residents, an annual fishing license is $30 and for non-residents an annual pass is $98. The weather forecast in Eastern Idaho on Saturday should be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s.