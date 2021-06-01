ISP responds to fatal crashes over the weekend as ‘100 Deadliest Days’ begin

IDAHO FALLS (KIVI TV) — As COVID-19 restrictions loosen up, officials expect to see more Idahoans hitting the road.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer travel season with AAA Idaho predicting massive crowds.

“Thirty-seven million Americans to travel, and 202,000 Idahoans among them. That’s a 60% increase over last year during the heart of the pandemic,” said Matthew Conde, Public Affairs Director for AAA Idaho

Memorial Day is also the start of the 100 Deadliest Days. The three months between now and Labor Day typically see a big increase in fatal crashes.

Idaho Transportation Department said 88 people died in vehicle crashes on Idaho roads during the period in 2020.

“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) Manager John Tomlinson said. “We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions lift and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel.”

OHS plans to partner with local law enforcement agencies throughout the 100 Deadliest Days to target impaired and aggressive drivers.

Idaho State Police are already seeing those fatal summer accidents this year.

On May 29, four people believed to be from California lost their lives in a crash near Marsing on Highway 95.

Also on Saturday, a motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a tractor after police say the tractor failed to yield on Highway 75 east of Hazelton. The tractor was driven by Rigoberto Avila Gomez, 46, of Heyburn. Todd D, 46, of Hazelton was identified as the motorcycle rider.

On Sunday, a Caldwell man died after crashing driving northbound on Highway 75 on Basic Creek Road east of Stanley.

On Monday, an Idaho Falls man was killed in a crash near Sugar City.

The National Safety Council encourages drivers to take steps to reduce accidents which include: